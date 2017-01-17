Beach mailbox has held people's life ...

Beach mailbox has held people's life stories for decades

The past 20 years of Sheila Clark's life has been stuffed into a small mailbox about a mile and a half away from Sunset Beach's nearest parking space. Stories of Clark's son, her divorce and her new husband are all in the mailbox alongside other visitors' happy memories, adolescent humor and lamentations about impending divorce.

Winston-Salem, NC

