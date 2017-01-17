BB&T Takes Rate Hit as Revenue and Profit Rise
BB&T Corp. said profit and revenue rose in its latest quarter as recent acquisition costs diminished but took a charge related to the increase in interest rates. The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based lender reported earnings of $643 million, up from $542 million a year earlier.
