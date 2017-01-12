Alleged mastermind of gun smuggling ring faces charges in Gulfport
Paula Villalva-Patricio, 56, had been questioned in 2011 when a Jackson County deputy sheriff found flak jackets, which are bullet-resistant, and 9mm pistols hidden in a vehicle driven by her husband, an affidavit says. She reportedly said she had no knowledge of the hidden items.
