5 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Developing Kidney Disease

Kidney disease , in which the roughly fist-sized, bean-shaped organs can't filter blood properly, causes about 48,000 deaths annually, according to the latest national statistics - making it the ninth leading cause of death in the U.S. "Part of the reason why prevention is so important is almost nobody realizes they have kidney disease until it's severe, because kidney disease is largely silent," says Dr. Jamie Dwyer , an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, and director of the Vanderbilt Nephrology Clinical Trials Center. Detectable through lab blood and urine testing, kidney disease can progress to kidney failure before a person sees a specialist, or nephrologist , to treat it.

