5 North Carolina stores fined for erroneous price scans
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the North Carolina Agriculture Department and the Consumer Service's Standards Division released information about the excessive error rate at the stores. A Wal-Mart and an Office Depot store in Durham, a CVS and a Staples store in Winston-Salem and a Dollar General in Dublin have been fined for the mistakes.
