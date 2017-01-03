5 North Carolina stores fined for err...

5 North Carolina stores fined for erroneous price scans

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the North Carolina Agriculture Department and the Consumer Service's Standards Division released information about the excessive error rate at the stores. A Wal-Mart and an Office Depot store in Durham, a CVS and a Staples store in Winston-Salem and a Dollar General in Dublin have been fined for the mistakes.

Winston-Salem, NC

