Vios Nutrition's Matrix Total Nutrition Shake Arrives

Does your shake have the Matrix? For thousands of people across the country, that answer is now yes! VA os Nutrition , a premium plant-based, nutrition supplement company based in Winston-Salem, today proudly announced that the first orders of its total nutrition shake Matrix have arrived and been shipped to the company's Brand Partners. VA os's Matrix is an organic plant-based meal replacement shake with a balance of 21 grams of protein, complex carbohydrates, omega-3 fatty acids, natural vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, branched chain amino acids and high quality fiber.

