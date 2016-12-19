Trump can strike free trade/fair trade balance, firms already do
As the Trump administration takes shape, speculation is growing about whether his administration's actions will match his campaign's rhetoric. Of the many policies debated throughout the election season, trade was the issue most often used to cobble together supporters across the political spectrum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Unony
|6
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Steven Spencer
|7,927
|has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Justin
|4
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|Car Stolen : 2011 Blue Camry
|Dec 26
|brainwheeler
|1
|Tenant rights (Aug '14)
|Dec 25
|Yeshuaschosen
|2
|Trump meets former Vice President Gore in New Y...
|Dec 16
|climatecontrol
|83
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC