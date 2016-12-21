Teenage immigrant develops into commu...

Teenage immigrant develops into community leader LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) ...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

Atalia Cardenas worked extremely hard to develop her potential into success, and she is equally driven to help others achieve their own excellence. "Instead of having immigrant workers and trying to get through the day, we want to have people who can represent us so that we can have a voice."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 41 min Ex-Member Breault... 7,928
News How Oprah lost those 40 pounds 5 hr Sherman 1
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) 15 hr Muffy Pierce 107
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Dec 28 Unony 6
has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11) Dec 26 Justin 4
Car Stolen : 2011 Blue Camry Dec 26 brainwheeler 1
Tenant rights (Aug '14) Dec 25 Yeshuaschosen 2
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC