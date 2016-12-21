Teenage immigrant develops into community leader LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) ...
Atalia Cardenas worked extremely hard to develop her potential into success, and she is equally driven to help others achieve their own excellence. "Instead of having immigrant workers and trying to get through the day, we want to have people who can represent us so that we can have a voice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|41 min
|Ex-Member Breault...
|7,928
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|5 hr
|Sherman
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|15 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|107
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Dec 28
|Unony
|6
|has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11)
|Dec 26
|Justin
|4
|Car Stolen : 2011 Blue Camry
|Dec 26
|brainwheeler
|1
|Tenant rights (Aug '14)
|Dec 25
|Yeshuaschosen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC