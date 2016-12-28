Shopping centre elf sacked for pepper...

Shopping centre elf sacked for pepper spraying family who came to see Santa

Mum Elsie Brooks said she had taken her daughter Ileighana to the Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week, along with her friend Christina MacDonald and her mum Selma Brooks. She claimed that one of Santa's elves repeatedly yelled at her mother to stay behind the line when they tried to take their own photos, so they took another one so they could file a complaint.

