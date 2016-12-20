Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company's water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Baybeh
|7,926
|Trump meets former Vice President Gore in New Y...
|Dec 16
|climatecontrol
|83
|People were acting 'a little weird.' Off-duty f...
|Dec 15
|Ya know
|3
|Need good loud!
|Dec 10
|Anonymous
|2
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 2
|Mike Sams
|105
|Active older population, better technology may ...
|Nov 30
|nrubin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC