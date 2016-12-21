NC Humane Society shelter celebrates empty kennels after $5,000
The staff at Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem, N.C., celebrate having nearly all the cages empty through donated adoptions, Dec. 27, 2016. [email protected] Keep clicking to see some of the animals adopted out under a $5,000 donation: less The staff at Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem, N.C., celebrate having nearly all the cages empty through donated adoptions, Dec. 27, 2016.
