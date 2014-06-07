How Oprah lost those 40 pounds

How Oprah lost those 40 pounds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WICU12 Erie

Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington Wednesday, August 28, 2013. Embargo: Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, NC A funeral is held for author and activist Dr. Maya Angelou at Wake Forest University on Saturday, June 7, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) 11 hr Unony 6
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Mon Ditch Magillicutty 106
Car Stolen : 2011 Blue Camry Mon brainwheeler 1
Tenant rights (Aug '14) Sun Yeshuaschosen 2
News Trump meets former Vice President Gore in New Y... Dec 16 climatecontrol 83
Need good loud! Dec 10 Anonymous 2
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 5 MAGA2016 1
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC