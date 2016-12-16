Hillary Clinton and President Obama are increasingly pointing to Russia to help explain her loss

Hillary Clinton looks on as first lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally at Wake Forest University on Oct. 27, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hillary Clinton, in audio just unearthed by the New York Times , offers her most unvarnished accounting of her 2016 election defeat yet. And while it's no surprise that she blames FBI Director James B. Comey - she's done that before , if a bit less forcefully - she also points pretty squarely at another "unprecedented," non-Comey actor: Russia.

