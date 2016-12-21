Four locals charged in attempted murder Updated at
Authorities have charged four Randolph County individuals in what they say was the attempted murder of a Davidson County woman stabbed and left on a county road last week. The victim, Megan Worley, was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and has since been released.
