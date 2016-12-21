Four locals charged in attempted murder Updated at

Four locals charged in attempted murd...

Four locals charged in attempted murder

Authorities have charged four Randolph County individuals in what they say was the attempted murder of a Davidson County woman stabbed and left on a county road last week. The victim, Megan Worley, was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and has since been released.

