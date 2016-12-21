F. Ross Johnson, former CEO of RJR Na...

F. Ross Johnson, former CEO of RJR Nabisco, dies at 85 - Sat, 31 Dec 2016 PST

F. Ross Johnson, the former RJR Nabisco CEO depicted as the epitome of corporate greed in the best-selling book and movie "Barbarians at the Gate," has died. He was 85. Born in Canada in 1931, Johnson became CEO of RJR Nabisco in 1986, which at the time was the largest consumer goods company in the world, maker of both Oreos and Camel cigarettes.

