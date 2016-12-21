F. Ross Johnson, former CEO of RJR Nabisco, dies at 85 - Sat, 31 Dec 2016 PST
F. Ross Johnson, the former RJR Nabisco CEO depicted as the epitome of corporate greed in the best-selling book and movie "Barbarians at the Gate," has died. He was 85. Born in Canada in 1931, Johnson became CEO of RJR Nabisco in 1986, which at the time was the largest consumer goods company in the world, maker of both Oreos and Camel cigarettes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|Satyam Thomas
|108
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|7,932
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|22 hr
|Sherman
|1
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Dec 28
|Unony
|6
|has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11)
|Dec 26
|Justin
|4
|Car Stolen : 2011 Blue Camry
|Dec 26
|brainwheeler
|1
|Tenant rights (Aug '14)
|Dec 25
|Yeshuaschosen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC