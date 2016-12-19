Educators welcome McCrory

The N.C. Association of Educators was one of the first major political advocacy groups to side with Roy Cooper. So when news spread over social media early this month that Gov. Pat McCrory had at last conceded a bitterly contested gubernatorial race to Cooper, it's fitting that the 70,000-member political arm of teachers across North Carolina was one of the first to trumpet the news.

