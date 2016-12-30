Driverless cars may inadvertently cau...

Driverless cars may inadvertently cause an organ shortage

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

As driverless cars get closer to becoming a reality, they're also about to have an unintended consequence: an organ shortage. A Slate piece Friday notes that as computers start taking the wheel of our vehicles, cars will become safer, and in turn, fewer people will die in car crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 20 min I lived to tell t... 7,939
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) 13 hr Consultedwitherin... 27
News How Oprah lost those 40 pounds Fri Sherman 1
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 107
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Dec 28 Unony 6
has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11) Dec 26 Justin 4
Car Stolen : 2011 Blue Camry Dec 26 brainwheeler 1
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC