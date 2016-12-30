Driverless cars may inadvertently cause an organ shortage
As driverless cars get closer to becoming a reality, they're also about to have an unintended consequence: an organ shortage. A Slate piece Friday notes that as computers start taking the wheel of our vehicles, cars will become safer, and in turn, fewer people will die in car crashes.
