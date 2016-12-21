Consumer 16 mins ago 5:16 p.m.Krispy Kreme Rolls Out Nutella-Covered Doughnut
The Winston-Salem, North Carolina based doughnut chain and Nutella have unveiled the Nutty Cocoa Ring. The doughnut is dipped in Nutella hazelnut spread and topped with hazelnut pieces and chocolate swirls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Baybeh
|7,926
|Trump meets former Vice President Gore in New Y...
|Dec 16
|climatecontrol
|83
|People were acting 'a little weird.' Off-duty f...
|Dec 15
|Ya know
|3
|Need good loud!
|Dec 10
|Anonymous
|2
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 2
|Mike Sams
|105
|Active older population, better technology may ...
|Nov 30
|nrubin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC