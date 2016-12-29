Cleveland County welcomes 2017 Updated Dec 29, 2016 at
Josh Daniel/Mark Schimick Project: The band, formed in 2014, is a string band blending bluegrass, soul, reggae and rock n' roll into a style uniquely their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Unony
|6
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Steven Spencer
|7,927
|has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Justin
|4
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Ditch Magillicutty
|106
|Car Stolen : 2011 Blue Camry
|Dec 26
|brainwheeler
|1
|Tenant rights (Aug '14)
|Dec 25
|Yeshuaschosen
|2
|Trump meets former Vice President Gore in New Y...
|Dec 16
|climatecontrol
|83
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC