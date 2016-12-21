'Cheated' Wake Forest returns to practice after scandal
In this Dec. 9, 2006 file photo Tommy Elrod walks on the field while he was serving as assistant coach at Wake Forest University. Elrod, who has served as a radio announcer for the Deacons football games si... The Latest on the federal death penalty trial of Dylann Roof, accused of killing nine black people during a South Carolina church Bible study : The Latest on the federal death penalty trial of Dylann Roof, who was convicted of killing nine black people during a South Carolina church Bible study : Having spent nearly three decades crusading for relaxed marijuana laws in Massachusetts, Bill Downing is greeting the state's new recreational marijuana law with a mix of satisfaction and trepidation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Baybeh
|7,926
|Trump meets former Vice President Gore in New Y...
|Dec 16
|climatecontrol
|83
|People were acting 'a little weird.' Off-duty f...
|Dec 15
|Ya know
|3
|Need good loud!
|Dec 10
|Anonymous
|2
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 2
|Mike Sams
|105
|Active older population, better technology may ...
|Nov 30
|nrubin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC