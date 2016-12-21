About 20 people stuck on airborne ride at California theme park

About 20 people have been trapped for several hours about 125 feet in the air in an enclosed cabin of a ride at Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in Southern California on Friday, with rescue officials trying to find a way to get the people down. The Sky Cabin, described as a "fully enclosed revolving observational deck", stopped in the afternoon and no one has been injured in the incident, the park said in a statement.

