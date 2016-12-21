About 20 people stuck on airborne rid...

About 20 people stuck on airborne ride at California theme park

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Reuters

About 20 people have been trapped for several hours about 125 feet in the air in an enclosed cabin of a ride at Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in Southern California on Friday, with rescue officials trying to find a way to get the people down. The Sky Cabin, described as a "fully enclosed revolving observational deck", stopped in the afternoon and no one has been injured in the incident, the park said in a statement.

