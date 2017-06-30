What brings you peace?

She will lead a group of volunteers during the town's July 3-4 Independence Day festivities in a community listening project that will result in a permanent art display at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library. "I like the idea of creating a moment in time where people are pausing and reflecting on 'what is it that brings peace for me?' then sharing it with others," said Chisholm, who discovered the community listening concept at a recent peace conference in Winooski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williston Observer.