Police: Thwarted robbery helped solve...

Police: Thwarted robbery helped solve other cases

Tuesday Jun 13

Two suspects in an attempted armed robbery in Georgia will face a judge Tuesday. Police tell us Jacob Robbins, 20, and Megan Russell, 25, both of Winooski, are charged in the armed robbery.

Winooski, VT

