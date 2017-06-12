Paddling enthusiasts make annual Wino...

Paddling enthusiasts make annual Winooski River trip

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Paddlers went for a downstream race on the Winooski Sunday to support an organization that is devoted to caring for the river. For this group of Vermonters, adventure is always just around the corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winooski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16) 13 hr Defeat Maxine warren 9
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) 13 hr Defeat Maxine warren 43
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington Jun 1 VictorOrians 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him (Oct '16) Oct '16 Richard 1
News Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tanya 1
See all Winooski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winooski Forum Now

Winooski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winooski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Winooski, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC