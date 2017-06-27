New England Dairy Promotion Board add...

New England Dairy Promotion Board adds public relations staffer

The New England Dairy Promotion Board announced this month the appointment of Rene Thibault of Jericho to the position of public relations and communications specialist. Thibault will be based in the organization's Winooski office and will work with Vermont and New England dairy farmers to share their stories and raise awareness about modern dairy farm practices.

