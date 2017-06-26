More than 100 gather for Winooski Riv...

More than 100 gather for Winooski River benefit race

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Williston Observer

Approximately 115 boaters and 35 volunteers participated in the 4th annual Onion River Race and Ramble last Sunday - a benefit for the Friends of the Winooski River's work to protect and restore the Winooski River watershed. The event is the largest downriver race in Vermont, including competitive and recreational classes ranging from individual to two-person teams for canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.

