More than 100 gather for Winooski River benefit race
Approximately 115 boaters and 35 volunteers participated in the 4th annual Onion River Race and Ramble last Sunday - a benefit for the Friends of the Winooski River's work to protect and restore the Winooski River watershed. The event is the largest downriver race in Vermont, including competitive and recreational classes ranging from individual to two-person teams for canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards.
Read more at Williston Observer.
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|june 21 protest demonstration montpelier, vt
|Jun 19
|Cris Ericson
|1
|bernie bends over for the clinton political mac... (Jul '16)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|9
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jun 14
|Defeat Maxine warren
|43
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
