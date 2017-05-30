Jericho man charged with knife attack

Jericho man charged with knife attack

Police say Jared Streeter was under the influence of drugs, out of control, and physically assaulting people in a residence on Ross Lane in Jericho. He is charged with 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and is due in court Monday.

