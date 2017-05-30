Winooski hotel project could take up less space
The city manager tells us the City Council had approved the hotel for all of one lot and part of another. That might speed up its permitting process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Burlington
|Jun 1
|VictorOrians
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC