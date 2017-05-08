Fiddlehead Overharvesting Worries Conservationists
On a recent Tuesday in April, Dan Cahill, land steward at Burlington's Parks, Recreation & Waterfront department, squatted in the woods of the city's Intervale, digging with a hand in the dead leaves. Cahill was looking for the first signs of fiddleheads, the whorled shoots of the ostrich fern that mark the arrival of spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr 12
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
|Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fire him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC