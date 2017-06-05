Armed robbery investigation in Littleton

Friday May 19 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

It happened on Cottage Street where police say a white man entered the store and ordered the cashier to get money from the register. According to surveillance footage, the suspect appeared to be wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, a black full faced ski mask, sun glasses, black gloves, blue jeans, and brandishing a knife.

