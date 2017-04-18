Weinberger: Final decision on Moran Plant coming soon
In December, the New Moran development team submitted their final proposal to recreate the former coal-fired power plant. Weinberger couldn't specify when, but says the city will soon decide whether or not to go forward with the proposed plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr 12
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC