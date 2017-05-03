Vt. House, Senate divided over fentanyl penalties
To punish hard drug users or study punishment for hard drug users: that's the question dividing the Vermont House and Senate. The question may need to be ironed out by three members of each chamber in the last scheduled week of the session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr 12
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
|Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fire him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC