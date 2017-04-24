Vermont House passes gender-free bathroom measure
Vermont lawmakers voted strongly in favor of a bathroom bill, but unlike North Carolina's controversial law this proposal grants more access, not less. The law doesn't really alter anyone's rights, but it is designed to make people regardless of gender or gender identity more at ease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr 12
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
|Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fire him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC