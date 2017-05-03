St. Albans hosts 51st annual Vermont Maple Festival
The 51st annual Vermont Maple Festival kicked off Friday in St. Albans. The event features exhibit halls full of antiques, activities for the whole family, food and, of course, everything maple.
