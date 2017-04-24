Sing "Stuck in Vermont" Karaoke at Waking Windows
Add your voice to the 500th musical episode of Stuck in Vermont, airing August 18th. Sign up and we'll record you singing the Stuck in Vermont theme song during Winooski's Waking Windows music festival on May 6, 12-6 p.m. Where do I go? Once Eva has confirmed your 10-minute time slot, make your way to the former Key Bank building and be ready to sing your heart out! Want to rehearse? Practice singing along to this track .
