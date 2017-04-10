Police recover body from Winooski River

Police recover body from Winooski River

8 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police found a dead body in the Winooski River. Police say they have not yet identified the man whose body they recovered near the Winooski Bridge.

