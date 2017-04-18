Hearing to focus on campaign finance

Hearing to focus on campaign finance

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Secretary of State Jim Condos and Attorney General TJ Donovan have announced a slate of public meetings of the Joint Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform. The meeting in Bennington will be held Tuesday at the Bennington Firehouse from 6 to 8 p.m. Four other public meetings will be held around the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winooski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Apr 12 Malooful islam 42
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him Oct '16 Richard 1
News Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tanya 1
See all Winooski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winooski Forum Now

Winooski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winooski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Winooski, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC