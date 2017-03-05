Walters: State Dems Tap Faisal Gill f...

Walters: State Dems Tap Faisal Gill for Party Chair

Sunday Mar 5

For what may be the first time in history in Vermont, a member of a minority group will lead a a major political party. By a 31-7 vote Saturday, the Democratic State Committee elected Faisal Gill as interim party chair.

