Community divided over name of new Vt...

Community divided over name of new Vt. gay bar

16 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Some members of the trans community are not happy about the name of a new gay bar set to open in Winooski. The Pride Center of Vermont would not allow WCAX to bring our cameras inside the public meeting, but we sat in and listened and the discussion got heated.

