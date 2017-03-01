Community divided over name of new Vt. gay bar
Some members of the trans community are not happy about the name of a new gay bar set to open in Winooski. The Pride Center of Vermont would not allow WCAX to bring our cameras inside the public meeting, but we sat in and listened and the discussion got heated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|33 min
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Feb 26
|BLM equals KKK
|3
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC