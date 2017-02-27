2 LGBT group board members resign over gay bar name
Two board members have resigned from a Burlington center dedicated to LGBT issues citing its delay in taking a stance on the name of a new Winooski gay bar. Owner Craig McGaughan says he sees the term as inclusive, but some say it's a slur historically used to disparage transgender women.
