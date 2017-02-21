Zampieri expected to change plea in deadly arson
Prosecutors say Jonathan Zampieri was one of two men responsible for a December 2015 arson on Union Street in Northfield which left one woman dead and her boyfriend seriously injured. Investigators say it was all part of a drug-related robbery and the victims were doused in gasoline and set on fire.
