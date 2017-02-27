Yankee bookshop joins Phoenix family ...

Yankee bookshop joins Phoenix family of stores

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Denton Publications

The owners of Phoenix Books, a Vermont-owned bookstore with locations in Essex, Burlington, Rutland and Chester, have purchased Woodstock's Yankee Bookshop. Michael DeSanto and Renee Reiner met with Susan Morgan - who bought the shop in 2001 - for the closing on Feb. 1. Yankee Bookshop first opened in November of 1935, making it Vermont's oldest continuously operated independent bookshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winooski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Sun BLM equals KKK 3
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Feb 25 Long Island Liberal 35
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him Oct '16 Richard 1
See all Winooski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winooski Forum Now

Winooski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winooski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Winooski, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC