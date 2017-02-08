Winooski YMCA to close facility

Winooski YMCA to close facility

The Greater Burlington YMCA CEO Kyle Dodson says he will not be signing a new lease at the Malletts Bay Ave. facility once it is up in June. Dodson says the facility lost revenue each of the 10 years of operation.

