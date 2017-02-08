Winooski YMCA to close facility
The Greater Burlington YMCA CEO Kyle Dodson says he will not be signing a new lease at the Malletts Bay Ave. facility once it is up in June. Dodson says the facility lost revenue each of the 10 years of operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|26
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC