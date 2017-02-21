Will a new plan to track overdoses help solve Vermont's drug problem?
Burlington's mayor says the city will now partner with law enforcement and health officials to try to save more people. He unveiled a robust plan focused on data, a rapid deployment of resources and broad collaboration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Long Island Liberal
|33
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC