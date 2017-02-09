Refugees in Vermont ready for family ...

Refugees in Vermont ready for family reunions

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

"For a lot of cultures, having the whole family together is what matters most," said Anna Wageling of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program. Temperatures in the teens were not enough to stop Bhim Mangar and Indra Karki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winooski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Thu Bonehead Brad UVMMC 26
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Jan 21 Cris Ericson 1
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jan 21 just so you know 1
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him Oct '16 Richard 1
News Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... Oct '16 Tanya 1
See all Winooski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winooski Forum Now

Winooski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winooski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Winooski, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC