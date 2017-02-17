Femme Cartoonists Debut The Ladybroad Ledger
A new "funny" has come to town, and it even has a funny name: The Ladybroad Ledger . The inaugural newsprint compilation features 10 artists and a broad range of subject matter, from a Finnish pie recipe to a comical rendition of the Second Amendment to funeral planning.
