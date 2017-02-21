Developer, businesses discuss concern...

Developer, businesses discuss concerns with Winooski hotel project

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The developer of a stalled project to build a hotel and restaurant in Winooski is negotiating with a group of downtown businesses this week to resolve concerns. Winooski Hotel Group LLC wants to build it on the south end of the city's traffic circle.

