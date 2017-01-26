Williston's membership in parks district questioned
Citing an outdated membership fee structure and unnecessary or underprovided services, town leaders are considering pulling the plug on a long-held membership in a regional parks district to save nearly $32,000. The Winooski Valley Park District, an entity created in 1972 to help build parks and conserve land within its' member municipalities, has included Williston as one of its partner towns since 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williston Observer.
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jan 23
|Long Island Liberal
|23
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri...
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
|Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fire him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC