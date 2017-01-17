Something extraordinary | Eye on the Arts
Here's the thing: when Gladys Presley bought that guitar for her son, she had no idea that it would kickstart what would later become a lifelong career for her son - much less the "birth" of rock and roll. Every little thing - from buying your child a guitar, to speaking up when someone does wrong, to stepping on stage at an open mic night, to penning an impassioned blog post - contributes to the story of humanity in a minute, oftentimes insignificant way.
