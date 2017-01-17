Something extraordinary | Eye on the ...

Something extraordinary | Eye on the Arts

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Denton Publications

Here's the thing: when Gladys Presley bought that guitar for her son, she had no idea that it would kickstart what would later become a lifelong career for her son - much less the "birth" of rock and roll. Every little thing - from buying your child a guitar, to speaking up when someone does wrong, to stepping on stage at an open mic night, to penning an impassioned blog post - contributes to the story of humanity in a minute, oftentimes insignificant way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winooski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Jan 13 Fake News 4U Sheeple 5
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Jan 9 Long Island Liberal 20
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 7
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him Oct '16 Richard 1
News Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... Oct '16 Tanya 1
News Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fire him 1
See all Winooski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winooski Forum Now

Winooski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winooski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Winooski, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC