Police: Drivers following too closely cause I-89 collisions

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont State Police say three collisions on Interstate 89 in Winooski, Vermont, were caused by drivers following traffic too closely. Police say there were no injuries in the collisions at the Winooski River Bridge on Thursday morning.

